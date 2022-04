Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Tarik Sultan, Bridget Thorpe, Nathaniel Harmon

First up, we have Tarik Sultan from Sultan Ventures and Bridget Thorpe, founder & CEO of Solvae and recent preX alumni to tell us about the upcoming XLR8HI pre-Accelerator program.

Then we are joined by Nathaniel Harmon, Founder and CEO of Blockchain Solutions Hawaii and we talking about cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin mining and digital currency bills HB2108 and SB3025.

