Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Pat Sullivan, Ikaika Hussey

First up, we have Pat Sullivan, Founder and CEO of Oceanit, author of Intellectual Anarchy, here to give us the latest update on the rapid Covid test, Assure 100. We also get an update on the latest Omicron variant BA.2.

Then, we are joined by Ikaika Hussey, learn about direct air capture, the technology to convert atmospheric CO2 to jet fuel and his startup Feather Fuels.

