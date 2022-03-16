Episode 707: Pacific Asian Center for Entrepreneurship – March 16, 2022

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Sandra Fujiyama

This week weʻll jump right into our conversation about the Pacific Asian Center for Entrepreneurship and the projects they are involved. Sandra Fujiyama, Executive Director of PACE joins us to talk about her recent selection as Executive Director, Entrepreneurship Live, the Calvin Shindo Student Venture Funds, as well as PACE projects for 2022, like RISE, Residence for Innovative Student Entrepreneurs.

