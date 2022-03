Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Chenoa Farnsworth, Dean fisher, Dr. Pono Ledford

First up, we have Chenoa Farnsworth from Blue Startups on the show to talk about the Getting To Know Blue: A Weekly Webinar Series.

Then, we are joined by Dean Fisher and Dr Pono Ledford, learn about the technology behind water cremation and measures like SB2828 moving through the legislature. Contact Aloha Mortuary for more information.

