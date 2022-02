Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Miki Tomita, Nicole Lim, Bryce Barich

First up, we have Miki Tomita from Education Incubator on the show to talk about the next Foundations of Aloha cohort 14 currently underway.

Then, we are joined by Nicole Lim from Movers and Shakas and Bryce Barich from Sony Pictures Studio, here to tell us about the Movers and Shakas, working with Nimbus AI, and the Hawaii Talent Onboarding Program.

