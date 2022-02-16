Episode 703: Nalu Scientific + HVCA Entrepreneur Award – Feb 16, 2022

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Isar Mostafanezhad, Meli James, Brian Glazer, Assof Karmon

First up, Blue Startups is hosting a virtual Founder Mixer and Cohort 14 Info Session on February 17 – if you or you know a prospective applicant you can invite them to this event.

Next we talk to Isar Mostafanezhad from Nalu Scientific about their new distribution deal they just signed with CAEN Technologies.

Then, we are joined by Meli James from the Hawaii Venture Capital Association along with Assaf Karmon, Co-founder, TurnoverBnB and Brian Glazer, Co-founder, Hohonu, Inc., here to tell us about the upcoming Entrepreneur Awards. You can catch the Entrepreneur Awards on March 1st on KGMB at 9:00pm HST.

If you missed us live, you can always catch us on the HPR website, Google Podcasts, iTunes and Stitcher!