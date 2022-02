Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Mary Wenstrom, Ian Kitajima, Leilani Farinas, Julie Morikawa

First up, I invited Mary Wenstrom from the Hawaii Technology Academy and Ian Kitajima from Oceanit on the show to talk about Pathway to Purpose and the Pilina Education Alliance.

Then, we are joined by Leilani Farinas, the new Executive Director of the TRUE Initiative and Julie Morikawa, President of ClimbHI, here to tell us about their partnership and the TRUE Initiative in 2022.

