Episode 668: Box Jelly 10th Anniversary + Hawaii’s Digital Economy – June 16, 2021

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Rechung Fujihira, Michelle Cheung, Deena White Tearney

First up, we have Rechung Fujihira from the Box Jelly to tell us about their 10th year anniversary. A big congratulations to the Box Jelly for meeting such an important milestone.

Then, we are joined by Michelle Cheung from the TRUE Initiative and Deena White Tearney from Pacific Point, who are here to tell us about advancing the digital economy in Hawaii and an upcoming event called Invest in Hawaii’s Digital Economy happening on June 23, 2021.

