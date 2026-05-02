Episode 923: The Catalyst and Hawaiʻi Energy Conference – May 1, 2026

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Leimoni Bong, Jennifer Potter, Jacqui Hoover

Before talk about with our featured guests, I want to share a brand new segment we will add to Bytemarks Cafe, called the Catalyst, highlighting stories that center Hawaiʻi not as a proxy, but as a metric and catalyst for solutions to Oceania’s toughest problems. Leimoni Bong joins me with the bi-weekly segment.

On our featured topic for todayʻs show we have Jennifer Potter from the Hawaiʻi Natural Energy Institute and Jacqui Hoover, Chair of the Conference Program Committee to tell us about the upcoming Hawaii Energy Conference.