On todayʻs show we have Steve Sue, writer, producer and director of the educational documentary, The 100th Battalion, Seed of Aloha. We also talk about Shaka, A Story of Aloha and its streaming debut on Apple TV and Amazon Prime.
Serving you the first byte of science, technology and innovation on Hawaii Public Radio since 2008!
On todayʻs show we have Steve Sue, writer, producer and director of the educational documentary, The 100th Battalion, Seed of Aloha. We also talk about Shaka, A Story of Aloha and its streaming debut on Apple TV and Amazon Prime.