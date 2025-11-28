On todayʻs show we have Natalie Perez from Aula Fellowship, co-author of Levers of Power in the Field of AI and Andres Ramirez from the AI Safety Awareness Project, here to talk about AI Safety and governance.
Serving you the first byte of science, technology and innovation on Hawaii Public Radio since 2008!
On todayʻs show we have Natalie Perez from Aula Fellowship, co-author of Levers of Power in the Field of AI and Andres Ramirez from the AI Safety Awareness Project, here to talk about AI Safety and governance.