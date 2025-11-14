Episode 899: Shifted Energy – Nov 14, 2025

On todayʻs show Shifted Energy joins us with Forest Frizzell, Co-founder and CEO, along with Olin Lagon, Co-founder and CTO. We talk about startup life, getting acquired by Resource Innovations, and a new book on innovation by Olin Lagon.
Serving you the first byte of science, technology and innovation on Hawaii Public Radio since 2008!
On todayʻs show Shifted Energy joins us with Forest Frizzell, Co-founder and CEO, along with Olin Lagon, Co-founder and CTO. We talk about startup life, getting acquired by Resource Innovations, and a new book on innovation by Olin Lagon.