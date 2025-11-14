Episode 899: Shifted Energy – Nov 14, 2025

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Forest Frizzell, Olin Lagon

On todayʻs show Shifted Energy joins us with Forest Frizzell, Co-founder and CEO, along with Olin Lagon, Co-founder and CTO. We talk about startup life, getting acquired by Resource Innovations, and a new book on innovation by Olin Lagon.

Episode 899: Shifted Energy – Nov 14, 2025