Episode 889: Hawaii AI and Cloud Innovation Summit – Sept 5, 2025

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Christine Sakuda, Nicole Cacal

On todayʻs show we have Christine Sakuda, State Chief Information Officer and Nicole Cacal, Executive Director of the TRUE Initiative here to talk about the Hawaii AI and Cloud Innovation Summit, happening on Sept. 10, 2025.

Episode 889: Hawaii AI and Cloud Innovation Summit – Sept 5, 2025