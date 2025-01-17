Episode 856: Uplifting Waiʻanae EPA Grant – Jan 17, 2025

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, James Pakele, Keith Matsumoto

On todayʻs show we have Keith Matsumoto, Program Director, at the PICHTR and James Pakele, President of Dynamic Community Solutions, also of Puʻuhonua o Waiʻanae, here to talk about the EPA Community Change Grant Program called Uplifting Waiʻanae.

