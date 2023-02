Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Meli James, Steve Sue

First up, we’ll talk to Meli James from President of HVCA and partner in ManaUp about the upcoming HVCA Entrepreneur Awards Gala. We also talk about the next ManuUp open application for Cohort 8.

Then, we are joined by Steve Sue from ID8, Lemonade Alley and a host of other entrepreneurial ventures to talk about the legendary Shaka sign and their upcoming Shaka documentary.

