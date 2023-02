Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Martin Emde

This week we get right into our conversation and talk about the flight of E-Hawk, the electric powered glider. I welcome back to the show, Martin Emde, Instructor at Iolani High School who is here to tell us about the construction, first flight at Dillingham Airfield and what’s next for E-Hawk.

E-Hawk at Dillingham Airfield

