Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Constancio Paranal III, Leah Laramee, Brad Romine

First up, we’ll talk to Constancio Paranal III from the City and County Office of Economic Revitalization about the Oahu Business Recovery Grant.

Then, we are joined by Leah Laramee, the Hawaii Climate Change Mitigation & Adaptation Coordinator and Brad Romine from the Pacific Islands Climate Adaptation Science Center (PI-CASC) here to talk about the recent Hawaii Climate Week.

If you missed us live, you can always catch us on the HPR website, Google Podcasts, iTunes and Stitcher.