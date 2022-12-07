Episode 745: Annual Gadget Show – Dec 7, 2022

During this special membership campaign edition, we have favorite gadget geeks and weʻre here to help fill out your holiday shopping list. I welcome our favorite gadget Geeks, Ian Kitajima, tech sherpa and Paul Lawler, IT consultant to Bytemarks Cafe. Here is a list of the products we talked about:
- 1Zpresso manual coffee grinder
- Clever Coffee Dripper
- Hario V60 Drip Coffee Decanter
- Apexstone Coffee Scale
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- Meta (Oculus) Quest 2 Titles: Beat Saber, Moss, Walkabout Minigolf
- Tactiq.io
- Calendly.com
- Clear Ice Cube Maker
