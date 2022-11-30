Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Issa Moffett, Celeste Connor

First up, Issa Moffett (she/them), Broadband Mapping Project Manager for Hawaii County, joins me to announce Hawaii Countyʻs broadband page and the launch of the FCC new and improved National Broadband Maps. Please check out the map for your area and report any issues here.

Then, we are joined by Celeste Conners, Executive Director of Hawaii Green Growth, to give us an update on the Aloha + Challenge, the Dashboard Lab and the Hawaii Sustainability Summit

Episode 744: FCC Broadband Maps and Hawaii Green Growth – Nov 30, 2022

