Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Dr. Beth Lenz, Sheanae Tam

This week letʻs get right into our conversation and talk about the latest at Hawaii Sea Grant. I welcome Dr. Beth Lenz, Assistant Director for Diversity and Community Engagement at Hawaii Sea Grant and artist Sheanae Tam to talk about Science by the Sea, Limu Love, and the art show ResilienSEA: a Celebration of Science, Education and Art.

