Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Cindy Knapman, Steph Speirs

First up, we have Cindy Knapman, Communications Lead at the Hawaii Sea Grant College join me to provide an update on ResilienSEA and Science by the Sea.

Then, we are joined by Steph Speirs from Solstice Power Technologies. Sheʻs here to give us an update on her company and their recent acquisition by MyPower, a subsidiary of Mitsui and Co.

