Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Samantha Ruiz, John Kealoha Garcia

First up, we have Samantha Ruiz here from Hi Soup to tell us about the next Hi Soup event partnering with Code for Hawaii.

Then, we are joined by John Garcia, Founder and CEO of Exchange Ave., whoʻs here to tell us about non-fungible tokens, digital assets, cryptocurrencies and marketplaces like Opensea.

