Episode 670: Spark & Inspire + Elemental Excelerator – April 21, 2021

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, David Miyashiro, Jill Baldemor, Tiffany Huynh

First up, I want to let you know that Hawaii’s largest family-friendly STEM event returns in an exciting, free, interactive and virtual format on Saturday, April 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The Ellison Onizuka Day of Exploration (ODE) presented by Hawaiian Electric is produced by The Boy Scouts of America, Aloha Council, and honors the legacy of Eagle Scout and Astronaut Ellison Onizuka. For more information and registration go to https://onizukaday.vfairs.com/

Next, we have David Miyashiro from Hawaii Kids Can and Jill Baldemor from Teach for America here to tell us about the upcoming on April 28 called Spark and Inspire event.

Then, we are joined by Tiffany Huynh, Director of External Affairs at Elemental Excelerator to talk about their 5-year plan and strategies to tackle the global climate crisis.

