Episode 848: Digital Literacy in Hawaii – Nov 22, 2024

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Christine Park, Stacey Aldrich

On todayʻs show we have Stacey Aldrich, head librarian for the State public libraries and Christine Park, Program Coordinator at the Waipahu Community School for Adults. And we talk about digital literacy classes being offered throughout the state.

