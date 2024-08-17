Episode 834: Hawaiʻi’s Digital Economy Study Redux – Aug 16, 2024

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Pat Loui

On todayʻs show we reprise a talk we did with Pat Loui, Founder and CEO of Omnitrak, about the recently commissioned DBEDT’s Digital Economy Study. We talk about how the categories of the digital economy, based on the Bureau of Economic Analysis, are distributed throughout Hawaiʻi.

The Digital Economy Study aimed to understand the state’s digital economy, its contributions to businesses, and opportunities for growth. The study revealed that 51% of Hawaii’s private businesses are involved in the digital economy, with e-commerce being the most prominent area, and the neighbor islands showing optimism for future growth in the digital economy.