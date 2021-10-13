Episode 685: Builders VC, Travel2Change & Elemental Excelerator – Oct 13, 2021

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Bree Duros, Mondy Jamshidi-Kent, Tiffany Huynh

First up, we have Bree Duros from Builders VC, here to tell us about an upcoming series called Pau Hana in the Park.

Next, we have Mondy Jamshidi joins us to tell us about a Native Hawaiian Hospitality Impact Studio partnership with Travel2Change. Apply to Kaiāulu Hoʻokipa here.

Then, we are joined by Tiffany Huynh from Elemental Excelerator, who’s here to talk about the EEx Cohort X, the Policy Lab and the Earthshot Venture. To keep up with what is going on at EEx sign up for their newsletter.

If you missed us live you can always catch us on the HPR website, Google Podcasts, iTunes and Stitcher!