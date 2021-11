Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Chenoa Farnsworth, Al Fares, Tomas Bisi

Today we are pleased to be joined by Chenoa Farnsworth from Blue Startups along with Al Fares of Celitech and Tomas Bisi of Hokali, to talk about cohort 13, startup life and the upcoming Demo Day on Nov 5, 2021.

If you missed us live you can always catch us on the HPR website, Google Podcasts, iTunes and Stitcher!