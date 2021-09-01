Episode 679: XLR8HI preX + Blue Startups Cohort 13 – Sept 1, 2021

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Omar Sultan, Chenoa Farnsworth, Ed Lallier, Candice Dietz

First up, we have Omar Sultan from the Sultan Ventures here to tell us about the XLR8HI preX program to scale your business and become investment ready. Information session on Thursday, Sept 2, 2021. Sign up here.

Then, we are joined by Chenoa Farnsworth from Blue Startups, Ed Lallier of Vanta Leagues and Candice Dietz of Givespace, who are here to talk about the Blue Startups Cohort #13, startup acceleration and diversifying the economy.

