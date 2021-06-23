Episode 669: Foundher + Beyond Van Gogh – June 23, 2021

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Darien Siguenza, Mathieu St-Arnaud

First up, we have Darien Siguenza Program Manager at Purple Maia here to tell us about a new entrepreneurial accelerator program for women called Foundher. Applications for cohort #1 are open until July 1, 2021.

Then, we are joined by Mathieu St-Arnaud from Normal Studios in Montreal, Quebec, whoʻs here to tell us about the tech behind the upcoming Beyond Van Gogh Honolulu production happening at the Hawaii Convention Center on July 2 to Aug 15, 2021.

If you missed us live you can always catch us on the HPR website, Google Podcasts, iTunes and Stitcher!