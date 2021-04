Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Yoko Hopson, Kea Clebsch, Aaron Schorn

First up, we have Yoko Hopson from HQ Hawaii here to tell us about their new coworking space in downtown Honolulu. Launching on May 1, 2021 you can also find them on Instagram.

Then, we are joined by Aaron Schorn from Nalukai Foundation and Kea Clebsch, a junior at Kealakehe High School to tell us about their 2021 Nalukai Academy Summer Bootcamp.

