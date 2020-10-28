Episode 635: Hawaii Career Pathways + Blue Startup Cohort 12 – Oct 28, 2020

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Alex Harris, Chenoa Farnsworth, Lauren Roth Venu, Jessica Blotter

We start off with a quick update for those of you who’ve had your jobs impacted by Covid-19, Pono Shim from the Oahu Economic Development Board is hosting a 1-hour briefing with Jonathan Weinberger, Founder of GameDevHQ. This is part of the Aloha Connects Innovation program to support the increasing interest in the Game Development Positions. The event takes place on Thursday, Oct 29 from 12pm – 1pm. Connect with this Zoom link using Meeting ID: 811 4307 6084 Passcode: aloha

Next up, we have Alex Harris from the Castle Foundation here to tell us about a new Hawaii Career Pathways resource and the Hawaii Executive Collaborative Talent Roadmap.

Then, we’re joined by Chenoa Farnsworth with Blue Startups, Lauren Roth Venu from 3R Water and Jessica Blotter from Kind Traveler to talk about the Blue Startups cohort 12 experience and the upcoming Demo Day on Oct 29, 2020.

Stream MP3 | Subscribe in iTunes