Episode 629: TRUE Initiative + Maestros Vibe – Sept 16, 2020

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Michelle Cheung, Karina Hernandez, Juan Espinal

First up, this Friday, Sept. 18, from 10-11 a.m., Elemental Excelerator will host a live conversation with David Schlosberg, Enel X Vice President of Energy Market Operations, to unpack project results and discuss smart charging’s role in grid modernization efforts, electric vehicle adoption in Hawaii, broader clean transportation initiatives for utilities, and COVID’s impact on EV charging behavior.

Then we welcome Michelle Cheung, Director at the TRUE Initiative who tells us about Accelerating Digital Transformation at Servco taking place tomorrow, Sept 17 at 3pm.

Finally, we are joined by Karina Hernandez who teaches at Konawaena High and Juan Espinal who teachers at Konawaena Elementary and we talk about distance learning, Maestros Vibe and engaging students online.

