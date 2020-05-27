Episode 613: COVID-19 Testing + Aloha A.I. People Counter – May 27, 2020

Photo (l:r) Rosie Alegado, Sarah Nanbu, Trung Lam, Ian Kitajima

First up we have Rosie Alegado from the Univ of Hawaii, Dept of Oceanography, here to tell us about the partnership between Univ. of Hawaii’s Tropical Medicine Clinical Lab and the City and County of Honolulu for COVID-19 testing.

Then we’re joined by Ian Kitajima from Oceanit, Sarah Nanbu from the Box Jelly and Trung Lam from La Tour to talk about using Aloha A.I. to count people and gauge economic recovery. Follow the progress of the A.I. sensor from this dashboard.

