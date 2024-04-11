Episode 815: Agtech & Education – April 10, 2024

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Ian Kitajima

This is Day 1 of Hawaii Public Radio’s Spring Membership Campaign. During this special spring membership drive edition, we have Ian Kitajima, President of PICHTR, here to talk about workforce development, education, agtech and learning trips to S. Korea.

During our live broadcast, the phone lines are reserved for your show of support. We are looking for new members so if you enjoy our weekly tech talks, we hope you’ll consider supporting the great, original, local programming here on Hawaii Public Radio.