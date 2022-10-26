Episode 739: Intersex Awareness Day + Health Data Science – Oct 26, 2022

First up, we have Alex Stokes, Assistant Professor at JABSOM to share about Intersex Awareness Day, which is today October 26. Find out more at Interact Advocates.
Then, Alex and I will talk about Chris Dancy, who has earned the title of the Most Connected Man on Earth and being a Mindful Cyborg. We also talk about data science programs and pathways to a career in data science. Program note: Chris Dancy had a flight delay so couldn’t join us on the show.
If you missed us live, you can always catch us on the HPR website, Google Podcasts, iTunes and Stitcher.