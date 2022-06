Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Will Reppun, Aaron Schorn

This week we╩╗ll jump right into our conversation about an application call Unrulr that helps to tell your story. I’ve invited founder Will Reppun and Aaron Schorn, head of growth and community. They’re here to talk about the creation story behind Unrulr and how Unrulr takes the learning process and makes it more collaborative, interactive and accessible 24/7.

If you missed us live, you can always catch us on the HPR website, Google Podcasts, iTunes and Stitcher