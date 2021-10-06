Episode 684: Hawaii Annual Code Challenge – Oct 6, 2021

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Christine Sakuda, Keif Negron, Doug Murdock

On this special membership campaign edition, we have Doug Murdock, CIO for the State of Hawaii, Christine Sakuda from Transform Hawaii Government and Keir Negron from Microsoft here to talk about the upcoming 6th Hawaii Annual Code Challenge.

During our live broadcast, the phone lines are reserved for your show of support. We are looking for new members so if you enjoy our weekly tech talks, we hope you’ll consider supporting the great, original, local programming here on Hawaii Public Radio.

If you missed us live you can always catch us on the HPR website, Google Podcasts, iTunes and Stitcher!