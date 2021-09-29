Episode 683: Digital Inclusion Week 2021 – Sept 29, 2021

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Sen. Bennette Misalucha, Kaʻala Souza, Laura Arcibal

During this special membership campaign edition, we have Senator Bennette Misalucha, Laura Arcibal from the Dept of Health and Kaala Souza, lead on the Workforce Resilience Initiative, here to talk about digital equity, Digital Readiness Hawaii and the upcoming Digital Inclusion Week.

