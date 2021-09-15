Episode 681: ISC2 Meetup + Volta IPO – Sept 15, 2021

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Lito Alvarez, Chris Wendel, Chenoa Farnsworth, Rob Robinson

First up, we have Lito Alvarez from the International Information System Security Certification Consortium, or ISC 2, here to tell us about an upcoming virtual event called: “Cyber Overview, BECs, & Ransomware” and discussions into a FBI cyber investigation with Katie Kiefer of the FBI.

Then, we are joined by Chris Wendel – Co-Founder and President of Volta, Rob Robinson from Hawaii Angels and Chenoa Farnsworth from Blue Startups, who are here to talk about the recent listing of electric charging company Volta and their recent IPO listing on the New York Stock Exchange as VLTA.

