Episode 678: ʻAuamo Collaborative + GEER Projects – Aug 25, 2021

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Brad Kaleo Bennett, Darrel Galera, Kalima Kinney, Amber Imai-Hong

First up, we have Brad Kaleo Bennett from the ʻAuamo Collaborative here to tell us about the Rural Broadband Mapping Initiative. Help map broadband in Hawaii. Sign up and take the survey.

Then, we are joined by Darrel Galera from Hawaii Center for Instructional Leadership, Kalima Kinney from Volcano School of Arts and Science and Amber Imai-Hong from the Hawaii Space Flight Lab, who are here to talk about the Governorʻs Emergency Education Relief Fund program.

