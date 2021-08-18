Episode 677: Paubox + VR and the Metaverse – Aug 18, 2021

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Hoala Greevy, Patrick Karjala, Jesse Thompson

First up, are you looking for a career in tech? Our friends at Purple Maia are launching their next Salesforce Certification Training called Hiapo. It requires no previous coding experience. They’re looking for hard working and motivated individuals who are interested in a tech career. Over 12 weeks, students develop in-demand skills to pass Salesforce Certification and enter the job market. The 3-week prep class starts on August 24, 2021.

Next up, we have Hoala Greevy, Founder and CEO of Paubox here to tell us about a HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) compliant Email tool called Email AI. We also talk about the Kahikina STEM Scholarship for native Hawaiian students.

Then we have Patrick Karjala, developer at Kilo Hoku VR and Jesse Thompson, head of Radial3D and Technical Director of Anatomical Imaging at the John A. Burns School of Medicine, here to talk about virtual reality, augmented reality and the Metaverse.

