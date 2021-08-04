Episode 675: Digital Ready Hawaii + eSports HPU – August 4, 2021

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Allicyn Tasaka, John Gotanda, Cody Down, Jordon Oliver

First up, we have Allicyn Tasaka, Executive Director from Workforce Development here to tell us about a series of Digital Readiness Classes happening across the State.

Then I’m happy to welcome Hawaii Pacific University President, John Gotanda, eSports Manager, Jordan Oliver and Chief Information Officer Cody Downs. Theyʻre here to talk about eSports at HPU and how Hawaii is uniquely positioned for esports competitions.

