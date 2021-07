Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Stuart Coleman, Isar Mostafanezhad

First up, we have Stuart Coleman, Executive Director & Co-Founder of WAI: Wastewater Alternatives & Innovations to tell us about a StartupGrind Fireside Chat coming up on Thursday July 7, 2021 at Hub Coworking.

Then, we are joined by Isar Mostafanezhad, Founder and CEO of Nalu Scientific whoʻs here to tell us about small business innovation grants and custom microchip design in Hawaii.

If you missed us live you can always catch us on the HPR website, Google Podcasts, iTunes and Stitcher!