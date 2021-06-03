Episode 666: ALOHANet at 50 & EDA Grant to NELHA – June 2, 2021

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Song Choi, Wayne Murphy, Laurence Sombardier

First up, we have Song Choi from the College of Engineering here to tell us about an upcoming event called Spreading Aloha: ALOHAnet at 50 honoring EE Professor Norm Abramson.

Then, we are joined by Laurence Sombardier from NELHA and Wayne Murphy from HATCH, who are here to tell us about a recent grant award they got from the Economic Development Administration, the Incubator and the Innovation Studio.

If you missed us live you can always catch us on the HPR website, Google Podcasts, iTunes and Stitcher!