Episode 664: GEER & Overwatch League Tournament – May 19, 2021

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Phil Bossert, Kyler Tandal, Sky Kauweloa

First up, we have Phil Bossert from HAIS here to tell us about the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Innovation Fund Grant. Application deadline is June 4, 2021. Find out more on this factsheet and application process.

We are then joined by Sky Kauweloa from UH eSports Task Force and Kyler Tandal from EMP Live Designs, who are here to tell us about the 2021 Overwatch League Tournament that took place here in Hawaii. Follow the UH eSports activity here.

If you missed us live you can always catch us on the HPR website, Google Podcasts, iTunes and Stitcher!