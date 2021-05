Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Meli James, Laura Arcibal, Laura Kay Rand

First up, we have Meli James here to tell us about the upcoming virtual job fair happening on May 13, 2021 and latest ManaUp cohort.

Then, we are joined by Laura Arcibal from the Department of Health and Laura Kay Rand from the Hawaii Foodbank, who are here to tell us about the launch of the FCCʻs Emergency Broadband Benefit.

