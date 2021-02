Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Nicole Lim, Peter Rowan

First up, we have Nicole Lim, Director of Movers and Shakas here to tell us about the first cohort of 50 remote workers coming to Hawaii. Then, we are joined by Peter Rowan, Executive Director, Pacific Asian Center for Entrepreneurship to talk about the Calvin Shindo Student Venture Fund.

