Episode 650: LaunchPad Flagship + CompuGirls – Feb 10, 2021

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Julio Rodriguez, Toni Mari Kaui, Jill Tokuda

First up, we have Julio Rodriguez from the Language Flagship Technology Innovation Center here to tell us about a technology competition called LaunchPad happening on February 20, 2021.

Then, we are joined by Toni Marie Kaui, STEM Ambassador for CompuGirls Hawaii and Jill Tokuda from CyberHawaii. to talk about getting high school girls interested in STEM, computer science and cyber security. Registration deadline for the Spring Camp is Friday, Feb 12, 2021.

