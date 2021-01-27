Episode 648: Mana Up Cohort 6 + Tech Bridges – Jan 27, 2021

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Meli James, Neal Miyake, Len Higashi

First up, we share info on the upcoming 6th annual It’s Great to be A Teacher (virtual) event! Saturday, January 30, 2021 8:30 am to 3:00 pm. If you are interested in what it takes to become a teacher sign up for this free event here.

We then have Meli James from Mana Up here to tell us about the application period for Mana Upʻs Cohort 6.

As our main feature, we are joined by Neal Miyake from the US Dept of the Navy, Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific and Len Higashi from the Hawaii Technology Development Center to talk about a collaboration between Naval Labs, industry, and academia called Tech Bridges.

