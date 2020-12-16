Episode 642: Annual Gadget Show – Dec 16, 2020

Photo (l:r) Burt Lum, Paul Lawler, Ian Kitajima

On our annual gadget show, we welcome two of my favorite gadget geeks, Ian Kitajima, tech sherpa at Oceanit and Paul Lawler, Principal at Net Results and they’re here to talk about their favorite tech gifts and stocking stuffers. Here are the items they shared:

