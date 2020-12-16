Episode 642: Annual Gadget Show – Dec 16, 2020

On our annual gadget show, we welcome two of my favorite gadget geeks, Ian Kitajima, tech sherpa at Oceanit and Paul Lawler, Principal at Net Results and they’re here to talk about their favorite tech gifts and stocking stuffers. Here are the items they shared:
- iPhone 12 Max Pro
- UV sterilization case
- No-contact thermometer
- Pulse Oximeter blood oxygen monitor
- Tile Pro
- Tresanti Standup desk
- Google Nest Mesh WiFi
- Orbi Mesh WiFi
- Dazzne LCD studio panel lights
- Portable Green Screen
- Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones II
- Echo Eyeglass Frames